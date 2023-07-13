StockNews.com Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Buy

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 72.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
