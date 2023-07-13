Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of GHC opened at $566.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.12 and a 200 day moving average of $598.64. Graham has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $24,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $13,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

