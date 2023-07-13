Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Graham Price Performance
Shares of GHC opened at $566.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.12 and a 200 day moving average of $598.64. Graham has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Graham
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $24,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $13,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
