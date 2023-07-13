StockNews.com Downgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Hold

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

