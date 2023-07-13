Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Ocwen Financial Stock Performance
Ocwen Financial stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $228.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.63 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ocwen Financial
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.