Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $228.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.63 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 57.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

