StockNews.com Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $472.73 million and a P/E ratio of -44.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.84.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

In other news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,135.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,135.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $28,346.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,725,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,475,053.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,289 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,868,400. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

