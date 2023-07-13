eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.70.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

Insider Activity

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.