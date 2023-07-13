StockNews.com Upgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to “Strong-Buy”

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
