StockNews.com Upgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to “Strong-Buy”

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,244,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 781,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

