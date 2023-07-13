IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at $852,251,836.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,822 shares of company stock worth $5,842,215. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.