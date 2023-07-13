Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Malibu Boats stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
