Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

