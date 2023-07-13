StockNews.com Downgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Sell

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Pure Cycle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

In other news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $44,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

