StockNews.com Upgrades Block (NYSE:SQ) to Hold

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

NYSE:SQ opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 2.32.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $306,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,415. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

