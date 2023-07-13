Bank of America Increases Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $19.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $818.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.60. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 176,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 814,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 206,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.