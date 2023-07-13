United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

