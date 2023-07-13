Traders Buy High Volume of SmileDirectClub Call Options (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,267 call options.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

NASDAQ SDC opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 336,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 64.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 183,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.