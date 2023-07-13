True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

TSE TNT.UN opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.14. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.26 and a twelve month high of C$6.82.

True North Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

