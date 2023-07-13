Scotiabank Cuts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.71.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MOZ opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$348.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.