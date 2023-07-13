Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Lowered to C$228.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$228.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$221.89.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE IFC opened at C$194.75 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$177.74 and a one year high of C$209.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$199.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.0104167 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

