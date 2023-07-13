Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$221.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$221.89.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$194.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$197.74. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$177.74 and a 52 week high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 13.0104167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

