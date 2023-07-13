Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$8.20 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.70 to C$8.20 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.42.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$6.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.00. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of C$453.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.199252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

