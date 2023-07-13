ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.72.
ECN Capital Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ECN opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
