ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.72.

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of C$64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.3353222 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

