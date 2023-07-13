Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WZZZY. Barclays raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.10) to GBX 4,250 ($54.68) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,066.67.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.