Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Cut to C$221.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

