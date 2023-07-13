Barclays Cuts Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 3,100 ($39.88) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.95) to GBX 3,050 ($39.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,953.33.

NGLOY opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

