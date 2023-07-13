Barclays Cuts South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target to GBX 195

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 195 ($2.51) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.22) to GBX 255 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. South32 has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

