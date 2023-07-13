Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,100

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,135 ($27.47) to GBX 2,100 ($27.02) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.0961 dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

