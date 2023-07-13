MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTYFF. Raymond James raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.