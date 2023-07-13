EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $21.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $19.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.23.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

