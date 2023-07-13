Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Target Price at $21.33

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 608,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $11,615,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,202 shares in the company, valued at $24,826,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 608,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $11,615,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,826,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at $133,985,616.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,617,494 shares of company stock worth $30,583,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.71, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.