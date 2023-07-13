Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$135.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.91.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:BMO opened at C$120.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$123.24. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$111.88 and a 52 week high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.15 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5546667 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.57%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

