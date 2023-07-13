Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Price Target at $58.91

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DINO opened at $46.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

