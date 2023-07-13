Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $37.50

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.27 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

