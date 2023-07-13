Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price at C$2.14

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.14.

Several brokerages have commented on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.36 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$266.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

