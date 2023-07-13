Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) PT at C$17.93

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

Several research firms have commented on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shawcor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$19.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$16.74.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

