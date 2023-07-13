SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $61.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

