SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 1,030.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.50 ($13.26).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 739.40 ($9.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 773.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 791.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,101 ($14.16).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

