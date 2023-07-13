DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 400.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after buying an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DT Midstream by 249.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

