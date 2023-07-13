Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $25.89

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 479,411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.