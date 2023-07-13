Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $25.89

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 479,411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.