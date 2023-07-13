Analysts Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $43.71

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
HRL opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.
