Analysts Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $43.71

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 88.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

