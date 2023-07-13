Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $28.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after purchasing an additional 427,123 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.04 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

