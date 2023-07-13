SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 74658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 1,029,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 216.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 455,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $7,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,351.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 366,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

