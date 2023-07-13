Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.29, but opened at $61.73. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 1,741,002 shares changing hands.
MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
