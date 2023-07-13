TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $22.00. The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 646925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.7 %

TechnipFMC Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

