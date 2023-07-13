T. Rowe Price Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,688 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,218 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.