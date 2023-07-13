Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 22909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VNT. Argus lifted their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 98,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vontier by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Vontier by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,589,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 170,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.