Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 25,428 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 588% compared to the average volume of 3,698 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Up 9.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

