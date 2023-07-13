3M Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 24,707 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average volume of 20,547 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

MMM stock opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

