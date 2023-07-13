PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $80.82, with a volume of 81469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PriceSmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

