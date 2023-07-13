Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,177 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 8,823 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

