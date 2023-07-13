Unity Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 66,257 call options on the company. This is an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 44,637 call options.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,864,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at $16,874,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

