Barclays Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 1,270

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($17.37) to GBX 1,270 ($16.34) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($17.24) to GBX 1,490 ($19.17) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.21) to GBX 1,250 ($16.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.44) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,458.75 ($18.77).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,515.50 ($19.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,242.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,444.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.64).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

